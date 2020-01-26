2020 Grammys: Nipsey Hussle's Partner Lauren London Accepts Best Rap Performance Award In His Honor
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () It's been nearly a year since the death of South L.A. native and rapper Nipsey Hussle, but his memory lives on. Ahead of the the 2020 Grammys, the rapper, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom,...
Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys The rapper, who died in March 2019, won for the song, "Racks In The Middle." The song also features Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy. Hussle's longtime partner, Lauren London, accepted the award on his behalf. Lauren London, via Grammy Awards His...