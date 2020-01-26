Global  

2020 Grammys: Nipsey Hussle's Partner Lauren London Accepts Best Rap Performance Award In His Honor

E! Online Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
It's been nearly a year since the death of South L.A. native and rapper Nipsey Hussle, but his memory lives on. Ahead of the the 2020 Grammys, the rapper, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom,...
News video: Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys

Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys 01:13

 Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys The rapper, who died in March 2019, won for the song, "Racks In The Middle." The song also features Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy. Hussle's longtime partner, Lauren London, accepted the award on his behalf. Lauren London, via Grammy Awards His...

Danica Daniel Shares Early Grammy Winners on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show [Video]Danica Daniel Shares Early Grammy Winners on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show

From 'A Star is Born' to Nipsey Hussle, Danica Daniel shares early winners on Billboard's Grammy pre-show.

Rick Ross Shares How Nipsey Hussle Inspired ‘Gold Roses’ & Remembers Nipsey Hussle | Grammys 2020 [Video]Rick Ross Shares How Nipsey Hussle Inspired ‘Gold Roses’ & Remembers Nipsey Hussle | Grammys 2020

On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Ross discussed Nipsey Hussle and how the late star influenced his Grammy-nominated song ‘Gold Roses’ with Drake.

Nipsey Hussle awarded posthumous Grammy Award for best rap performance

Rapper Nipsey Hussle posthumously won the Grammy award for best rap performance at the 2020 ceremony. 
Here Are The 2020 Grammy Award Winners

UPDATE: Nipsey Hussle has won a posthumous award in the Best Rap Performance category.
rollidriver

Michael Muszter RT @people: Nipsey Hussle's Partner Lauren London Attends 2020 #Grammys, Accepts Award in Late Rapper's Honor https://t.co/7RYdCMjFKw 48 minutes ago

people

People Nipsey Hussle's Partner Lauren London Attends 2020 #Grammys, Accepts Award in Late Rapper's Honor https://t.co/7RYdCMjFKw 2 hours ago

moOJeezy

💙 AB 🐄 RT @1059Wtnj: It's been nearly a year since the death of South L.A. native and rapper Nipsey Hussle, but his memory lives on.Ahead of the t… 3 hours ago

1059Wtnj

WTNJ It's been nearly a year since the death of South L.A. native and rapper Nipsey Hussle, but his memory lives on.Ahea… https://t.co/fzp9lkACgs 3 hours ago

JodyField

Follow @JodyField 2020 Grammys: Nipsey Hussle's Partner Lauren London Accepts Best Rap Performance Award In His Honor… https://t.co/4bN9tXLRko 3 hours ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg 2020 Grammys: Nipsey Hussle's Partner Lauren London Accepts Best Rap Performance Award In His Honor… https://t.co/2G9UOjCFro 3 hours ago

