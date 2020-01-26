Global  

Lilly Singh Brings Purse Full of Skittles To Grammys 2020

Just Jared Jr Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Lilly Singh brought some candy with her to the 2020 Grammy Awards held at Staples Center on Sunday (January 26) in Los Angeles. The 31-year-old A Little Late With Lilly Singh host filled her clear clutch with colorful Skittles. Lilly joined the hosts of E! – Nina Parker, Brad Goreski and Tanya Rad – for [...]
