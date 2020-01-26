Sophia Lillis Premieres New Movie 'Uncle Frank' at Sundance Film Festival 2020
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () Sophia Lillis dons polka dots while attending the 2020 Sundance Film Festival premiere of her new movie Uncle Frank on Saturday (January 25) in Park City, Utah. The 17-year-old actress was joined by her co-stars Paul Bettany and Peter Macdissi, as well as director Alan Ball. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sophia Lillis [...]
