Gwen Stefani Wears Shells on Her Dress at Grammys 2020 with Blake Shelton!

Just Jared Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton walk the red carpet together at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The power couple and The Voice co-stars will be performing together on the Grammys stage for the first time this evening. Blake was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance [...]
