Billie Eilish's 2020 Grammys Ensemble Will Make You Green With Gucci Envy

E! Online Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Billie Eilish is Grammys magic, duh. As has become tradition for the 18-year-old singer, Billie stepped out on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet dripping in head-to-toe Gucci. Not only...
News video: Billie Eilish, Lizzo and More Early Grammy Winners on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show

Billie Eilish, Lizzo and More Early Grammy Winners on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show 01:22

 Billie Eilish, Lizzo and More Early Grammy Winners on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show

2020 Grammys Recap [Video]2020 Grammys Recap

The 2020 Grammy Awards has wrapped, with Billie Eilish sweeping the top four categories — song, record, album and new artist. Other top awards went to Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Tanya Tucker and more

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:02Published

Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish Cleans Up And Kobe Bryant Remembered [Video]Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish Cleans Up And Kobe Bryant Remembered

Billie Eilish stole the show at The Grammy Awards 2020 after she won the four biggest awards of the night including album of the year and best new artist. The 18 year-old Bad Guy singer was one of many..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published


Billie Eilish Makes Grammys History By Sweeping the Four Top Categories

Billie Eilish has made history as the youngest person, and the first woman, to win awards in all four top categories at the Grammys! The 18-year-old singer took...
Just Jared Jr

Billie Eilish's Grammys Performance Was Epic, Duh

Well, that was amazing. Billie Eilish just took the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards and it was everything. Decked in a sequined Gucci ensemble, the artist's...
E! Online

designtaxi

TAXI Do you love the singer's head-to-toe Gucci ensemble? #BillieEilish https://t.co/jHOaCLevRb 7 hours ago

firstpost

Firstpost From Billie Eilish’s head-to-toe Gucci ensemble to Lil Nas X’s fluorescent cowboy suit, here are some of the stando… https://t.co/AjSn5WGgE4 11 hours ago

officialrenaz

Rena Zisser RT @theharrispro: Hi @billieeilish, @RyanSeacrest & @enews! You look fabulous! Why green? Maybe you’re channeling @theharrispro & CODA (Co-… 17 hours ago

theharrispro

the harris project Hi @billieeilish, @RyanSeacrest & @enews! You look fabulous! Why green? Maybe you’re channeling @theharrispro & COD… https://t.co/dgnz9YgLKa 19 hours ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Billie Eilish's 2020 Grammys Ensemble Will Make You Green With Gucci Envy https://t.co/M64JkFLtmb… https://t.co/OXboLN4nl8 20 hours ago

