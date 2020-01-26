Billie Eilish's 2020 Grammys Ensemble Will Make You Green With Gucci Envy
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () Billie Eilish is Grammys magic, duh. As has become tradition for the 18-year-old singer, Billie stepped out on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet dripping in head-to-toe Gucci. Not only...
Billie Eilish stole the show at The Grammy Awards 2020 after she won the four biggest awards of the night including album of the year and best new artist. The 18 year-old Bad Guy singer was one of many..
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:37Published