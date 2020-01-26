Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

From Kanye West to Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj, 15 Times Kobe Bryant Was Name-Dropped in Hip-Hop

Billboard.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant tragically passed away Sunday morning (Jan. 26) in a helicopter crash in the hills of Calabasas, Calif. The Los Angeles Times ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash in California

Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash in California 01:26

 CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA — One of the greatest athletes to ever play the game of basketball— Kobe Bryant—has died in a helicopter crash in California. The New York Times reports that the 41-year-old retired NBA player and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna tragically lost their lives in the crash in...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish Cleans Up And Kobe Bryant Remembered [Video]Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish Cleans Up And Kobe Bryant Remembered

Billie Eilish stole the show at The Grammy Awards 2020 after she won the four biggest awards of the night including album of the year and best new artist. The 18 year-old Bad Guy singer was one of many..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published

FILE: Jay Z, Shaquille O'Neal and Adam Levine lead host of celebs watching late basketball legend Kobe Bryant's final game in 20 [Video]FILE: Jay Z, Shaquille O'Neal and Adam Levine lead host of celebs watching late basketball legend Kobe Bryant's final game in 20

Jay Z, Shaquille O'Neal and Adam Levine lead host of celebrities watching late basketball legend Kobe Bryant's final game for the LA Lakers in 2016. Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kanye West holds midnight Sunday Service in honor of Kobe Bryant

 Kanye West organized a special midnight Sunday Service in honor of his late friend Kobe Bryant.
FOXNews.com

Lil Wayne, YG, Meek Mill, Drake, Diddy, Nas + Everyone In Hip-Hop React To Kobe Bryant’s Death: “You Really Are The GOAT”

Lil Wayne, YG, Meek Mill, Drake, Diddy, Nas + Everyone In Hip-Hop React To Kobe Bryant’s Death: “You Really Are The GOAT”Rest in peace Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers star passed away Sunday morning in a Calabasas, California helicopter crash and the tributes...
SOHH Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.