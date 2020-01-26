From Kanye West to Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj, 15 Times Kobe Bryant Was Name-Dropped in Hip-Hop

9 hours ago < > Embed Credit: TomoNews US - Published Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash in California 01:26 CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA — One of the greatest athletes to ever play the game of basketball— Kobe Bryant—has died in a helicopter crash in California. The New York Times reports that the 41-year-old retired NBA player and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna tragically lost their lives in the crash in...