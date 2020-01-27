Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Joy Villa wears pro-Trump gown to Grammys: 'impeached and re-elected'

FOXNews.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Joy Villa turned heads at the Grammy Awards on Sunday in a bold pro-Trump inspired gown.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Politics on the 2020 Grammys Red Carpet: Joy Villa Wears Yet Another Trump Dress & More

Arrivals for the 2020 Grammy Awards are underway, and politics have hit the red carpet -- as have some familiar faces who are familiar...
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

SlickJab

JAB SLICK RT @SaraCarterDC: Joy Villa wears pro-Trump gown to Grammys: 'Impeached and re-elected' https://t.co/JS1ETB9B8j 11 seconds ago

hoserdog

Marty RT @devildoge9: Joy Villa wears pro-Trump gown to Grammys: 'Impeached and re-elected' https://t.co/AoIEAHiddQ 34 seconds ago

MinaAllen18

Mina Allen RT @Joedelfino7: Joy Villa wears pro-Trump gown to Grammys: 'Impeached and re-elected' #Trump2020 How beautiful is Joy Villa head 2 toe in… 50 seconds ago

KatDelT

KatDelT RT @Bamafanaticfan1: Joy Villa wears pro-Trump gown to Grammys: 'Impeached and re-elected' https://t.co/WtgPDr6VQz God Bless You ⁦@realDon… 1 minute ago

jameskirkpatr18

James Kirkpatrick Joy Villa wears pro-Trump gown to Grammys: 'Impeached and re-elected' https://t.co/ul3iQl1roV #FoxNews 3 minutes ago

JenniferCranda7

Jennifer Crandall Joy Villa wears pro-Trump gown to Grammys: 'Impeached and re-elected' | Fox News https://t.co/j2alG6xLNJ 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.