Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brandi Carlile Couples Up With Wife Catherine Shepherd at Grammys 2020

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Brandi Carlile and her wife Catherine Shepherd coupled up while hitting the carpet at the Grammys! The 38-year-old musician stepped out at the event on Sunday afternoon (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brandi Carlile During the show, Brandi and Maren Morris are up for [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker On Changing the Narrative For Female Country Artists | Grammys 2020

Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker On Changing the Narrative For Female Country Artists | Grammys 2020 03:47

 Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker On Changing the Narrative For Female Country Artists | Grammys 2020

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brandi Carlile Explains How Joni Mitchell, Bonnie Raitt, Tanya Tucker & Dolly Parton Have Inspired Her | Women In Music 2019 [Video]Brandi Carlile Explains How Joni Mitchell, Bonnie Raitt, Tanya Tucker & Dolly Parton Have Inspired Her | Women In Music 2019

Backstage at Women in Music, Brandi Carlile shares advice for women struggling to find their self-worth and she discusses how Joni Mitchell, Bonnie Raitt, Tanya Tucker, and Dolly Parton have inspired..

Credit: Billboard Events     Duration: 02:25Published

Brandi Carlile Accepts Trailblazer Award | Women In Music 2019 [Video]Brandi Carlile Accepts Trailblazer Award | Women In Music 2019

Brandi Carlile accepts the Trailblazer Award at Billboard’s 2019 Women in Music event.

Credit: Billboard Events     Duration: 04:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tanya Tucker & Brandi Carlile Team Up For Emotional Performance of 'Bring My Flowers Now' at Grammys

Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker wooed the 2020 Grammys audience on Sunday night (Jan. 26), all thanks to their "Bring My Flowers" duet...
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.