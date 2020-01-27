Brandi Carlile Couples Up With Wife Catherine Shepherd at Grammys 2020

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Brandi Carlile and her wife Catherine Shepherd coupled up while hitting the carpet at the Grammys! The 38-year-old musician stepped out at the event on Sunday afternoon (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brandi Carlile During the show, Brandi and Maren Morris are up for [...] 👓 View full article

