Brandi Carlile Couples Up With Wife Catherine Shepherd at Grammys 2020
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Brandi Carlile and her wife Catherine Shepherd coupled up while hitting the carpet at the Grammys! The 38-year-old musician stepped out at the event on Sunday afternoon (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brandi Carlile During the show, Brandi and Maren Morris are up for [...]
Backstage at Women in Music, Brandi Carlile shares advice for women struggling to find their self-worth and she discusses how Joni Mitchell, Bonnie Raitt, Tanya Tucker, and Dolly Parton have inspired..