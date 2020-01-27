Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

FKA twigs Walks Grammys 2020 Carpet Ahead of Performance

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
FKA twigs makes her entrance on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 32-year-old singer and Honey Boy actress is performing this evening during a tribute to Prince. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of FKA twigs FKA twigs was also nominated [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Red Carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Red Carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards 01:32

 Red Carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards Lizzo Ariana Grande Usher Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne Ty Hunter Esperanza Spalding Billie Eilish Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Lil Nas X Shawn Mendes FKA twigs Diplo Billy Porter H.E.R. Jonas Brothers Chrissy Teigen and John Legend DJ Khaled Tyler, the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tank and the Bangas Talk Breakout Year, Tiny Desk Performance and What's Next | Grammys 2020 [Video]Tank and the Bangas Talk Breakout Year, Tiny Desk Performance and What's Next | Grammys 2020

On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Tank and the Bangas discussed their wild year after performing on Tiny Desk.

Credit: Billboard Events     Duration: 02:24Published

BTS Talk Meeting Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X Collaboration and Tease 'Map of the Soul: 7' | Grammys 2020 [Video]BTS Talk Meeting Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X Collaboration and Tease 'Map of the Soul: 7' | Grammys 2020

On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, BTS discussed bumping into Ariana Grande at Grammy rehearsals, teaming up with Lil Nas X for special performance and tease the release of their upcoming..

Credit: Billboard Events     Duration: 03:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BTS Arrive for Grammys 2020, Walk the Red Carpet Ahead of Performance!

The guys from BTS have arrived at the 2020 Grammy Awards! The members – Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and V – posed for pics on the red carpet on...
Just Jared

Grammys 2020: Ariana Grande Wows Audience, Camila Cabello Makes Her Dad Cry

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish delivers a rendition of 'When the Party's Over' for her first ever Grammy performance, while Usher teams up with FKA twigs and Sheila E....
AceShowbiz Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

AmyWinehousemus

Fkatwigsmusic RT @JustJared: FKA twigs has arrived at the #Grammys ahead of her performance! https://t.co/VIN9IkGEeo 2 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com FKA twigs has arrived at the #Grammys ahead of her performance! https://t.co/VIN9IkGEeo 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.