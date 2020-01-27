Global  

Lauren London Hits the Grammys 2020 Red Carpet Ahead of Nipsey Hussle Tribute

Monday, 27 January 2020
Lauren London is ready to honor her late boyfriend Nipsey Hussle‘s legacy. The 35-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lauren London Nipsey‘s family members Emani Asghedom, Samantha Smith, Margaret Boutte and Steven Carless [...]
News video: The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant

The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant 01:32

 The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant The NBA legend and his daughter, Gianna, were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Lizzo opened the show by declaring, "Tonight is for Kobe." Grammy Awards host Alicia Keys shared heartfelt words before singing, "It's So Hard to Say...

Nipsey Hussle wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys [Video]Nipsey Hussle wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys

The rapper, who died in March 2019, won for the song, "Racks In The Middle".

Music stars dazzle on Grammys red carpet [Video]Music stars dazzle on Grammys red carpet

Musicians have dazzled the red carpet at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, with a selection of bright and eye-catching outfits.

Lauren London's Grammys Necklace Is the Most Touching Tribute to Nipsey Hussle

Lauren London wore a very special accessory to the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday. The 35-year-old star arrived at the Los Angeles Staples Center wearing a...
E! Online

Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Roddy Ricch, YG & Kirk Franklin Perform Nipsey Hussle Tribute at Grammys 2020

Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, John Legend, YG, Roddy Ricch and Kirk Franklin are paying tribute. The entertainers honored Nipsey Hussle at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday...
Just Jared

