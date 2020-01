Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Chris Brown has an adorable date at the 2020 Grammy Awards – his daughter Royalty! The 30-year-old “No Guidance” singer and his 5-year-old daughter (whom his 2015 album Royalty is named after) attended the event held on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Chris donned a yellow and pink striped sweater [...] 👓 View full article