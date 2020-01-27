Global  

Bebe Rexha Stuns In Black & Silver Chainlink Top at Grammys 2020

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Bebe Rexha stuns on the red carpet while arriving at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old musician will be presenting at the music award show tonight, so be on the lookout for her on stage. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bebe Rexha [...]
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Bebe Rexha Talks Teaming Up With Blake Shelton on 'The Voice' & Being Embraced By the Country Music World | Grammys 2020

Shania Twain Sparkles in Silver in Second Grammys 2020 Dress

Shania Twain changes into a second dress at the 2020 Grammy Awards! The 54-year-old “You’re Still the One” singer dazzled in a metallic silver gown at the...
Just Jared

Sabrina Carpenter & Kelsea Ballerini Hang Out at Bebe Rexha's Pre-Grammys Brunch!

Every year, Bebe Rexha brings the women in the music industry together ahead of the Grammys for her annual Women in Harmony brunch and there were plenty of stars...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Billboard.com

