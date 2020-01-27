Billy Porter Wears A Crystal Fringe Hat To Grammys 2020

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Billy Porter stole the red carpet spotlight in his custom look at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 50-year-old Pose actor ruled the red carpet in his look from Scott Studenberg of Baja East with a hat from Sarah Sokol Millinery, mechanically enhanced by Smooth [...] 👓 View full article

