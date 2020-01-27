Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Billy Porter Wears A Crystal Fringe Hat To Grammys 2020

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Billy Porter stole the red carpet spotlight in his custom look at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 50-year-old Pose actor ruled the red carpet in his look from Scott Studenberg of Baja East with a hat from Sarah Sokol Millinery, mechanically enhanced by Smooth [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

little_boat_sea

𝑳𝒊𝒕𝒕𝒍𝒆 𝑩𝒐𝒂𝒕 ⛵️ RT @JustJared: We are LIVING for Billy Porter's crystal fringe hat at the #Grammys! https://t.co/VIFzatTf83 2 hours ago

percetion

edward fields Billy Porter Wears A Crystal Fringe Hat To Grammys 2020 https://t.co/vJU7Orwxx0 via @JustJared 2 hours ago

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Go #Billy Billy Porter Wears A Crystal Fringe Hat To Grammys 2020 https://t.co/hha4vOULLg 2 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Go #Billy Billy Porter Wears A Crystal Fringe Hat To Grammys 2020 https://t.co/hha4vOULLg 2 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com We are LIVING for Billy Porter's crystal fringe hat at the #Grammys! https://t.co/VIFzatTf83 2 hours ago

MerrileeRachel

Mercura Sunglasses https://t.co/TCTerwMpfU Billy Porter wears his Mercura NYC white crystal art eyewear styled by Sam Ratelle featured… https://t.co/7r9qxDpQX7 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.