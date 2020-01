Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sara Bareilles just won her first Grammy Award! The singer-songwriter picked up the award for Best American Roots Performance for her song “Saint Honesty” from her new album Amidst the Chaos. Sara was unable to be at the ceremony to accept the award on Sunday (January 26) as she is currently in London preparing to [...] 👓 View full article