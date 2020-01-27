Global  

Lady Gaga wins Grammy for best song for visual media

Sify Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 27 (ANI): Adding another feather to her hat, legendary singer Lady Gaga won the 62nd Grammy award for the Best Song Written For Visual Media on Monday (local time).
News video: Lady Gaga Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Interview

Lady Gaga Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Interview 03:46

 Watch Lady Gaga on the Oscars 2019 red carpet talking about her nominations for Music (Original Song) and Actress in a Leading Role in A STAR IS BORN. See more highlights from the red carpet on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

