Look: Kanye West Makes Rare Twitter Return To Remember Kobe Bryant W/ Throwback Studio Pic – “Appreciate The Life You’ve Lived”
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West has Black Mamba in his prayers. Yeezy made his first return to Twitter since January 3 to remember the life of late NBA icon Kobe Bryant – who died Sunday from a helicopter crash – with a throwback studio moment. Look and comment below!
The post Look: Kanye West Makes Rare Twitter Return To Remember Kobe Bryant W/ Throwback Studio Pic – “Appreciate The Life You’ve Lived” appeared first on .
Kim Kardashian is a vision in white as she heads back to a waiting car on Sunday night (January 26) in Los Angeles. The 39-year-old reality star stepped out... Just Jared Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Zee News •FOXNews.com •E! Online