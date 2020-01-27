Global  

Look: Kanye West Makes Rare Twitter Return To Remember Kobe Bryant W/ Throwback Studio Pic – “Appreciate The Life You’ve Lived”

SOHH Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Look: Kanye West Makes Rare Twitter Return To Remember Kobe Bryant W/ Throwback Studio Pic – “Appreciate The Life You’ve Lived”Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West has Black Mamba in his prayers. Yeezy made his first return to Twitter since January 3 to remember the life of late NBA icon Kobe Bryant – who died Sunday from a helicopter crash – with a throwback studio moment. Look and comment below!

The post Look: Kanye West Makes Rare Twitter Return To Remember Kobe Bryant W/ Throwback Studio Pic – “Appreciate The Life You’ve Lived” appeared first on .
