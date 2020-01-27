Nipsey Hussle Wins Grammy Award For BEST PERFORMANCE W/ Roddy Ricch + Anderson .Paak, 21 Savage + J. Cole Come Up W/ Big Wins Too

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Grammy Awards is putting some major respect on a couple of West Coast kings’ names. The ceremony has crowned late California legend Nipsey Hussle and Anderson .Paak with some huge pre-broadcast awards. Big Facts: On Sunday, Nipsey’s family accepted his Grammy award for “Best Rap Performance” with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy. On A Related […]



