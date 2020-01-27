Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nipsey Hussle Wins Grammy Award For BEST PERFORMANCE W/ Roddy Ricch + Anderson .Paak, 21 Savage + J. Cole Come Up W/ Big Wins Too

SOHH Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Nipsey Hussle Wins Grammy Award For BEST PERFORMANCE W/ Roddy Ricch + Anderson .Paak, 21 Savage + J. Cole Come Up W/ Big Wins TooThe Grammy Awards is putting some major respect on a couple of West Coast kings’ names. The ceremony has crowned late California legend Nipsey Hussle and Anderson .Paak with some huge pre-broadcast awards. Big Facts: On Sunday, Nipsey’s family accepted his Grammy award for “Best Rap Performance” with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy. On A Related […]

The post Nipsey Hussle Wins Grammy Award For BEST PERFORMANCE W/ Roddy Ricch + Anderson .Paak, 21 Savage + J. Cole Come Up W/ Big Wins Too appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Camila Cabello vows to accept Grammy award in her underwear

Camila Cabello vows to accept Grammy award in her underwear 01:16

 During a recent interview with RADIO.COM, Camila Cabello talked about what to expect at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken Word Album at 2020 Grammys [Video]Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken Word Album at 2020 Grammys

Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken Word Album at 2020 Grammys The former first lady won the award for the audiobook recording of her memoir, 'Becoming.' Obama beat out filmmaker John Waters and the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:58Published

Grammy Awards 2020: Top red carpet looks [Video]Grammy Awards 2020: Top red carpet looks

See who turned heads at this year’s Grammy Awards red carpet

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nipsey Hussle GRAMMY® Tribute to Feature Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and YG

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Recording Academy® has announced an all-star tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle to take place on the 62nd Annual...
Business Wire

Nipsey Hussle Grammy Awards Tribute Performance to Feature Meek Mill, YG, Roddy Ricch, DJ Khaled

The late Nipsey Hussle will be honored at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards with a heavy performance, the Recording Academy announced on Tuesday (...
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

TDKHIPHOP

Josh RT @billboard: Nipsey Hussle wins his first Grammy for Best Rap Performance & his family posthumously accepts the award #GRAMMYs https://… 12 seconds ago

Im_Heka2pac

👑 King Kunta RT @HipHopNumbers: Nipsey Hussle is the 1st Rapper to win a Grammy Posthumously “Racks in the Middle” ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy wins for… 25 seconds ago

sav_britt

Savannah Britt RT @XXL: JUST IN: Nipsey Hussle’s “Racks in the Middle” ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy wins #Grammy for Best Rap Performance 🚨🚨 https://t.co/j… 38 seconds ago

RealestRaines

RealestRaines Nipsey Hussle wins the Grammy for Best Rap Performance https://t.co/Ormu03YP2z 1 minute ago

SeanG45030816

Sean G RT @abc13houston: Rapper Nipsey Hussle wins posthumous Grammy, his first, for 'Racks in the Middle' https://t.co/ErHwLNFoSY https://t.co/XA… 3 minutes ago

SportNewsTimes1

Sport NewsTimes 1 Sports: Rapper Nipsey Hussle wins posthumous Grammy: LOS ANGELES... https://t.co/iQlO2GCxzt #sports https://t.co/rNyB2bNuUp 3 minutes ago

LIJtrilly

Dinèro RT @THR: Nipsey Hussle posthumously wins best rap performance for "Racks In The Middle" at the #Grammys, full winners list: https://t.co/UC… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.