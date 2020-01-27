Watch: LA Sheriff Appears to Criticize TMZ For Reporting Kobe Bryant Death

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva appeared to criticize TMZ at a press conference addressing the shocking death of Kobe Bryant and eight others Sunday. Villanueva said that officials believed nine people were on board the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, killing the 41-year-old NBA legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers. The […] 👓 View full article

