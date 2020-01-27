Global  

Watch: LA Sheriff Appears to Criticize TMZ For Reporting Kobe Bryant Death

Mediaite Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva appeared to criticize TMZ at a press conference addressing the shocking death of Kobe Bryant and eight others Sunday. Villanueva said that officials believed nine people were on board the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, killing the 41-year-old NBA legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers. The […]
News video: Kobe Bryant Expected To Be Enshrined Posthumously In Basketball Hall Of Fame In Springfield

Kobe Bryant Expected To Be Enshrined Posthumously In Basketball Hall Of Fame In Springfield 00:30

 WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

