Alicia Keys Opens the 2020 Grammys With a Special Tribute to Kobe Bryant

E! Online Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
It was a somber start to the 2020 Grammys on Sunday. After the death of Kobe Bryant and his 13 year-old daughter Gianna earlier in the day, host Alicia Keys took the stage and paid...
Credit: CBS 4 Denver
News video: Kobe Bryant Honored At 62nd Annual Grammys

Kobe Bryant Honored At 62nd Annual Grammys 00:54

 The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards opened on a somber note as host Alicia Keys and Boys II Men paid tribute to Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant.

The Grammys pay tribute to Kobe Bryant [Video]The Grammys pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

The NBA legend and his daughter, Gianna, were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published

Grammy stars honour Kobe Bryant [Video]Grammy stars honour Kobe Bryant

Alicia Keys and Lizzo lead tributes to the basketball star who died on Sunday in a helicopter crash.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:00Published


Eilish wins big, Bryant remembered at Grammys

Billie Eilish sweeps the Grammys while stars including host Alicia Keys and musician Lizzo pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant. (Jan. 27)  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •SifyMashableBillboard.comSeattle Times

Alicia Keys Delivers Powerful Tribute at Grammys: ‘We’re Standing Here Heartbroken in the House That Kobe Bryant Built’

Alicia Keys, the host of this year’s Grammys, opened the show with a powerful tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning....
Mediaite Also reported by •CBS NewsTMZ.comBillboard.com

falalararaii

라이 🌻 RT @TMZ: Alicia Keys Opened Grammys with Boyz II Men Tribute for Kobe Bryant https://t.co/jX5d6vzcHm 1 minute ago

kristoferkawas

kristoferkawas Alicia Keys Opens Up on How She Managed to Get Through Hosting Emotional 2020 GRAMMYs (Exclusive) The 'Girl on Fire… https://t.co/Q7VXtayKfy 1 minute ago

ManuelMusic3

Manuel Music RT @people: Alicia Keys Opens 2020 #Grammys with Kobe Bryant Tribute: He 'Would Want Us to Keep the Vibrations High' https://t.co/lvtVSoIXhb 4 minutes ago

CastroMiraz

miwas RT @TMZ: Alicia Keys Opens Grammys with Boyz II Men Tribute for Kobe Bryant https://t.co/urXH0kWLtI 5 minutes ago

zaterszs

Rachel Amadeo RT @people: Alicia Keys Opens 2020 #Grammys with Kobe Bryant Tribute. ❤️ https://t.co/lvtVSorlSB https://t.co/hMVjPRDeSt 7 minutes ago

BobGlavinVO

Bob Glavin RT @etnow: Alicia Keys is opening up about how she managed to handle hosting Sunday's GRAMMY Awards. https://t.co/wz1bFYrvCR 10 minutes ago

stand_4_america

Free America Network Alicia Keys opens Grammys with heartfelt Kobe Bryant tribute Alicia Keys Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant In 2020 GRAMMY https://t.co/43j9E7SolM 10 minutes ago

earlt40

Earl Thomas Jr RT @WISN12News: Alicia Keys opens Grammys with powerful musical tribute to Kobe Bryant: https://t.co/71MtTswcvP #WISN12 12 minutes ago

