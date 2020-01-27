Global  

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Perform 'Nobody But You' at Grammys 2020

Monday, 27 January 2020
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are bringing their love to the stage. The couple hit the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwen Steani Gwen and Blake performed their duet “Nobody But You,” looking in love [...]
