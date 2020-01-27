Global  

LeBron James Seen in Tears After Kobe Bryant's Death in New Video

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly on a flight back to Los Angeles from Philadelphia when they found out about Kobe Bryant‘s death, ESPN reports. On Saturday night (January 25), LeBron passed Kobe on the NBA’s all-time scoring list and Kobe‘s final tweet was the reaction to this accomplishment. Now, video has [...]
News video: NBA Mourns Over Kobe Bryant's Death

NBA Mourns Over Kobe Bryant's Death 00:34

 NBA Mourns Over Kobe Bryant's Death

Kobe Bryant [Video]Kobe Bryant

People everywhere in a state of shock and mourning over the incredible loss and death of 41 year old Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna

Credit: WCBIPublished

Alicia Keys And Boyz II Men Pay Emotional Tribute To Kobe Bryant [Video]Alicia Keys And Boyz II Men Pay Emotional Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Hours following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, Grammys host Alicia Keys took the stage to pay tribute to the NBA legend along with a performance of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday”..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 00:28Published


BBC Roasted After Airing LeBron James Footage During Kobe Bryant Tribute

Just, wow ...
Daily Caller

Sport24.co.za | James tallies triple double as Lakers roll over struggling Nets

LeBron James moved a step closer to passing Kobe Bryant on the all-time NBA scoring list with his 10th triple double of the season.
News24


