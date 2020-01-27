Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lizzo Opens Grammys 2020 with a Kobe Bryant Tribute

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Lizzo hits the stage to open the show at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 31-year-old singer, who is nominated for more Grammys than any other artist, opened the show by pronouncing, “Tonight is for Kobe!” Lizzo then performed a snippet of her song “Cuz [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Remembering Kobe Bryant on Billboard's Grammy Pre-Show

Remembering Kobe Bryant on Billboard's Grammy Pre-Show 03:25

 Remembering Kobe Bryant on Billboard's Grammy Pre-Show

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News [Video]Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News

Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:03Published

Lizzo Opens Grammy Performance With Kobe Bryan Shoutout: 'Tonight Is For Kobe' | Billboard News [Video]Lizzo Opens Grammy Performance With Kobe Bryan Shoutout: 'Tonight Is For Kobe' | Billboard News

Lizzo kicked off the 62nd annual Grammy awards with a performance that was nothing, but good as hell.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Grammys open with Kobe Bryant tribute hours after NBA superstar, daughter die in helicopter crash

Music's biggest night was dampened with the tragic death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and Grammys host Alicia Keys opened up the awards show with a touching...
FOXNews.com

Lady Gaga, Beyonce win Grammys as Kobe Bryant death clouds show

Lil Nas X, Lady Gaga and Beyonce took home early Grammys on Sunday as the highest honors in the music industry kicked off under a cloud after the death...
Reuters Also reported by •SifyFOXNews.comE! Online

Tweets about this

cybyst

Cybyst RT @Mediaite: ‘This One’s for Kobe’: Lizzo Opens Grammys With Dedication to NBA Star https://t.co/AQYmpZl7Zo 14 seconds ago

SauravRaj1606

I'm Rare and Manic ✨🇮🇳 RT @opinion8dmecom: WATCH: @Lizzo opens up the #Grammys with a fire***medley! https://t.co/zhdEFi3OBK 34 seconds ago

Channel955

Channel 955 Lizzo opened up the 2020 #GRAMMYs tonight with a promise to honor late legend Kobe Bryant ❤️ https://t.co/sF8HJ35iX6 5 minutes ago

amadril

Kim Amadril "Tonight is for you Kobe," declared pop star Lizzo, opening the show with her stirring ballad Cuz I Love You.… https://t.co/mGvfkYcpQE 5 minutes ago

Motobec810

Michael Gigandet Lizzo Opens Grammys With Medley: Watch - Stereogum #music #livemusic https://t.co/yu0DJ76uth 12 minutes ago

Jimbechipn

James Heywood RT @DeanObeidallah: 'This One's for Kobe': Lizzo Opens Grammys With Dedication to NBA Star https://t.co/bIN47PiNOD via @mediaite 13 minutes ago

Mikie_Chavez

Mike Chavez RT @realTuckFrumper: Lizzo Opens the Grammys With a Flute Solo and a Kobe Bryant Shoutout https://t.co/ZyyJk9u7Kg 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.