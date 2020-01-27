Lizzo Opens Grammys 2020 with a Kobe Bryant Tribute
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Lizzo hits the stage to open the show at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 31-year-old singer, who is nominated for more Grammys than any other artist, opened the show by pronouncing, “Tonight is for Kobe!” Lizzo then performed a snippet of her song “Cuz [...]
Lil Nas X, Lady Gaga and Beyonce took home early Grammys on Sunday as the highest honors in the music industry kicked off under a cloud after the death... Reuters Also reported by •Sify •FOXNews.com •E! Online
Tweets about this
Cybyst RT @Mediaite: ‘This One’s for Kobe’: Lizzo Opens Grammys With Dedication to NBA Star
https://t.co/AQYmpZl7Zo 14 seconds ago