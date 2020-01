Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Camila Cabello and her dad Alejandro share a sweet moment at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The 22-year-old “Senorita” singer stepped out for the event held on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. She stunned in a strapless, flowing black gown with intricate details and matching dazzling jewelry, styling her hair into [...] 👓 View full article