MSNBC Reporter Under Fire for Appearing to Say Racial Slur During Kobe Bryant Report, She Offers an Explanation
Monday, 27 January 2020 () MSNBC’s Alison Morris is under fire for allegedly saying a racial slur during a news report about Kobe Bryant‘s tragic death. While live on the air, Alison appeared to say the slur while reporting on Kobe‘s death in a helicopter accident. She took to Twitter after immense backlash to explain her side of things. Allison [...]
Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning, January 26, according to TMZ. He was 41.
Reports say the former NBA star was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter in Calabasas, California when the helicopter allegedly went down and a fire broke...