Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

MSNBC Reporter Under Fire for Appearing to Say Racial Slur During Kobe Bryant Report, She Offers an Explanation

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
MSNBC’s Alison Morris is under fire for allegedly saying a racial slur during a news report about Kobe Bryant‘s tragic death. While live on the air, Alison appeared to say the slur while reporting on Kobe‘s death in a helicopter accident. She took to Twitter after immense backlash to explain her side of things. Allison [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: OK Magazine - Published < > Embed
News video: Report: Kobe Bryant Dead At 41

Report: Kobe Bryant Dead At 41 00:50

 Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning, January 26, according to TMZ. He was 41. Reports say the former NBA star was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter in Calabasas, California when the helicopter allegedly went down and a fire broke...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News [Video]Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News

Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:03Published

San Diego fans mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant [Video]San Diego fans mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant

10News reporter Rina Nakano reports, San Diego fans mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

White Reporter Uses N-Word During Live News Reporting on Kobe Bryant's Death

The MSNBC reporter Alison Morris seemingly uses racial slur to describe the Los Angeles Lakers following the NBA superstar's sudden passing in a helicopter...
AceShowbiz

MSNBC reporter denies using N-word when reporting on tragic Kobe Bryant death

MSNBC reporter denies using N-word when reporting on tragic Kobe Bryant deathAmerican news outlet MSNBC is facing criticism after a slip of the tongue by presenter Alison Morris following the death of Kobe Bryant
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

perthnow

PerthNow "I’ve had lots of slips of the tongue but I’ve never 'accidentally' said that word." https://t.co/SyjFEqufxV 40 minutes ago

culbrtson

Daniel Culbertson RT @JustJared: This MSNBC reporter is under fire for appearing to say a racial slur during a report on Kobe Bryant's death - here's her exp… 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com This MSNBC reporter is under fire for appearing to say a racial slur during a report on Kobe Bryant's death - here'… https://t.co/vysVduAior 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.