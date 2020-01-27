Chrissy Teigen Wows in Orange at Grammys 2020 with John Legend
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Chrissy Teigen and John Legend couple up on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old Twitter queen wowed in an orange dress while the 41-year-old EGOT winner sported a metallic-silver long blazer as they stepped out for the show. PHOTOS: Check [...]
