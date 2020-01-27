Global  

Kobe Bryant remembered at Grammy Awards hours after his death

Reuters Monday, 27 January 2020
Musicians and performers at the Grammy Awards paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on Sunday at his former home arena, the Staples Center in Los Angeles, hours after the NBA great was killed some 40 miles (65 km) away in a helicopter crash.
News video: Remembering Kobe Bryant on Billboard's Grammy Pre-Show

Remembering Kobe Bryant on Billboard's Grammy Pre-Show 03:26

 Billboard's Grammy Pre-Show hosts remember Kobe Bryant following his death from a helicopter crash.

