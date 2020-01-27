Global  

Watch: Alicia Keys + Boyz II Men Remember Kobe Bryant W/ Heartfelt Grammys Tribute

SOHH Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Watch: Alicia Keys + Boyz II Men Remember Kobe Bryant W/ Heartfelt Grammys TributeR&B singer Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men made sure to pay the proper respect to Kobe Bryant at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards ceremony. Both powerful music forces hit the stage to remember Black Mamba following his death hours prior in California. Watch and comment below.

The post Watch: Alicia Keys + Boyz II Men Remember Kobe Bryant W/ Heartfelt Grammys Tribute appeared first on .
Alicia Keys And Boyz II Men Pay Emotional Tribute To Kobe Bryant [Video]Alicia Keys And Boyz II Men Pay Emotional Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Hours following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, Grammys host Alicia Keys took the stage to pay tribute to the NBA legend along with a performance of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday”..

Stars Tweet Reactions to Kobe Bryant Passing on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show [Video]Stars Tweet Reactions to Kobe Bryant Passing on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show

John Legend, Ciara and Pharrell Williams share their shock and disbelief over the passing of Kobe Bryant.

Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men sing tribute to Kobe Bryant to kick off Grammys 2020

News of Kobe Bryant's death had Grammy attendees reeling on Sunday. Alicia Keys led the show with a moving tribute to the basketball star.
Alicia Keys opens Grammys with heartfelt Kobe Bryant tribute

"We're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built," Keys said in her opening monologue.
