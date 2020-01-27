Watch: Alicia Keys + Boyz II Men Remember Kobe Bryant W/ Heartfelt Grammys Tribute

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

R&B singer Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men made sure to pay the proper respect to Kobe Bryant at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards ceremony. Both powerful music forces hit the stage to remember Black Mamba following his death hours prior in California. Watch and comment below.



