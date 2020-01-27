Global  

Tributes Pour in for Baseball Coach Who Died With Wife, Daughter in Helicopter Crash With Kobe Bryant

E! Online Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The details about who else was involved in this morning's devastating helicopter crash that left nine people, including Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, dead were slow to come....
News video: Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter among dead in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter among dead in helicopter crash 01:53

 NBA great Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter among nine dead in helicopter crash

Orange Coast College Baseball Coach John Altobelli Among The Victims Of Kobe Bryant Crash [Video]Orange Coast College Baseball Coach John Altobelli Among The Victims Of Kobe Bryant Crash

Friends, family and players talk about the impact Coach John Altobelli had on their lives.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:27Published

Billy Ray Cyrus Dedicates Grammy Wins To Kobe Bryant And Daughter [Video]Billy Ray Cyrus Dedicates Grammy Wins To Kobe Bryant And Daughter

Billy Ray Cyrus won two Grammys at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. He won Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo-Group Performance with Lil Nas X. According to Business Insider,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


College baseball coach John Altobelli among those killed in helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant

John Altobelli, the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College, was among those killed in the helicopter crash, assistant coach Ron La Ruffa said.
USATODAY.com

John Altobelli, former coach of Mets' Jeff McNeil, killed in same helicopter crash that took Kobe Bryant's life

Altobelli,Â his wifeÂ and daughter --whoÂ played on the same basketball team as Bryant's daughter -- were among the nine people aboard the helicopter when...
Newsday


Vanessa Tapia🤷🏻‍♀️ RT @enews: Tributes are pouring in for baseball coach John Altobelli, along with his wife and daughter, who were all in the tragic helicopt… 20 seconds ago

