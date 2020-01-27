Global  

Grammys 2020: Boyz II Men Join Alicia Keys for Tribute Performance to Kobe Bryant

AceShowbiz Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Grammy Awards host Keys asks the audience to remember the basketball legend, who died in a helicopter crash just hours earlier, before singing 'It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' with Boyz II Men.
News video: The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant

The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant 01:32

 The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant The NBA legend and his daughter, Gianna, were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Lizzo opened the show by declaring, "Tonight is for Kobe." Grammy Awards host Alicia Keys shared heartfelt words before singing, "It's So Hard to Say...

Grammy stars honour Kobe Bryant [Video]Grammy stars honour Kobe Bryant

Alicia Keys and Lizzo lead tributes to the basketball star who died on Sunday in a helicopter crash.

Kobe Bryant Honored At 62nd Annual Grammys [Video]Kobe Bryant Honored At 62nd Annual Grammys

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards opened on a somber note as host Alicia Keys and Boys II Men paid tribute to Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant.

Alicia Keys Debuts New Song 'Underdog' at Grammy Awards 2020

Alicia Keys gets lifted up in the air with a piano during her performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles....
Kobe Bryant death: Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men honor Lakers great with Grammys performance

'We're literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built'
