Grammys 2020: Boyz II Men Join Alicia Keys for Tribute Performance to Kobe Bryant
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Grammy Awards host Keys asks the audience to remember the basketball legend, who died in a helicopter crash just hours earlier, before singing 'It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' with Boyz II Men.
