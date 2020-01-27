Global  

Nick Jonas Reveals What Was Really in His Teeth During Grammys 2020 Performance

E! Online Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
What's a man gotta do to enjoy his performance in peace?! While singing his heart out with Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas during the 2020 Grammys, Nick Jonas got the Internet buzzing for...
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Jonas Brothers Tease Performance Of Unreleased Song At 2020 Grammys

Jonas Brothers Tease Performance Of Unreleased Song At 2020 Grammys 02:42

 While rehearsing their performance for the 2020 Grammy Awards, Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas reveal that they'll be performing an unreleased track on stage along with their new single, "What A Man Gotta Do".

Recent related videos from verified sources

Billy Ray Cyrus Dedicates Grammy Wins To Kobe Bryant And Daughter [Video]Billy Ray Cyrus Dedicates Grammy Wins To Kobe Bryant And Daughter

Billy Ray Cyrus won two Grammys at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. He won Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo-Group Performance with Lil Nas X. According to Business Insider,..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published

Lil Nas X Brings Out BTS, Diplo & More for 'Old Town Road' Performance at 2020 Grammys | Billboard News [Video]Lil Nas X Brings Out BTS, Diplo & More for 'Old Town Road' Performance at 2020 Grammys | Billboard News

Lil Nas X rounded up all of his new friends for one star-studded run through "Old Town Road" and its many hit remixes tonight (Jan. 26) at the 2020 Grammys -- with one new special guest saved for a..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Grammys 2020: Nick Jonas had food stuck in his teeth during his performance, and Twitter had a field day

Priyanka Chopra's hubby had a food particle stuck within his teeth, and in today's day and age of high-tech cameras, said food particle made as much headlines as...
Bollywood Life

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas sizzle at Grammys 2020

All three Jonas Brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin nominated for their song Sucker for the best pop duo/ group performance
Sify

