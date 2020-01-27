Global  

His father gave him a head start, he has risen to top: Kangana Ranaut congratulates Karan Johar for Padma Shri honour

DNA Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Along with Kangana, director Karan Johar was also announced as one of the recipients
News video: Kangana Ranaut ENDS Nepotism Fight With Karan Johar, Congratulates Him For Padma Shri Award

Kangana Ranaut ENDS Nepotism Fight With Karan Johar, Congratulates Him For Padma Shri Award 01:38

 Kangana Ranaut congratulates Karan Johar for Padmashri Awardee. Wishes him during an interview. Watch the vieo to know what exactly Kangana has to say for Karan Johar.

Kangana, Ekta, Karan Johar, among BTown Padma Shri recipients [Video]Kangana, Ekta, Karan Johar, among BTown Padma Shri recipients

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Karan Johar and producer Ekta Kapoor have been honoured with the Padma Shri for their contribution in the field of performing arts. The Padma awards were..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:44Published

Watch: Kangana Ranaut & Karan Johar's reaction to Padma Shri honour [Video]Watch: Kangana Ranaut & Karan Johar's reaction to Padma Shri honour

Bollywood members Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar reacted to being chosen for the Padma Shri.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:37Published


Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor and Karan Johar to be honoured with the Padma Shri

Bollywood News: Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sarita Joshi and Adnan Sami from Maharashtra would be honoured with the 4th highest civilian award,...
Bollywood Life

If I have film for which I need Kangana Ranaut, will pick up phone and call her: Karan Johar

Karan Johar is all praises for fellow Padma Shri awardee and actor-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut.
DNA Also reported by •Bollywood LifeMid-DaySify

