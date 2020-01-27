Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys

Sify Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles, Jan 27 (IANS) Singer Alicia Keys opened the Grammy Awards ceremony here on Sunday by paying homage to basketball star Kobe Bryant, who was killed earlier on Sunday along with his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News

Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News 01:03

 Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

GRAMMYS Paid Tribute To Kobe Bryant [Video]GRAMMYS Paid Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Lisa Petrillo reports Alicia Keys and Lizzo set the tone for music's biggest night.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:49Published

WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day Jan 27 [Video]WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day Jan 27

Fans pay tribute to Kobe Bryant after his death, new developments about President Trump's Ukraine dealings, and a couple big GRAMMY winners. Did your favorite artist take home a win?

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Grammys 2020: Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men pay powerful tribute to Kobe Bryant

Iconic basketball player died hours before the ceremony
Independent Also reported by •SOHHBollywood LifeHipHopDXUSATODAY.comMid-DaySeattle TimesFOXNews.com

Grammy Awards 2020: Complete winners list

Amid vivid and vibrant performances from the likes of Lizzo, Usher, FKA Twigs Alicia Keys and several stars even paid tribute to late Basketball legend Kobe...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Nrs_xquizite

OLUWAKEMMIE™‎(RN) RT @CNN: Alicia Keys brought Boyz II Men on stage for an acoustic rendition of "It's So Hard To Say Goodbye to Yesterday" to pay tribute to… 2 minutes ago

tjfromrva

T Herbo 🚀 RT @EBROINTHEAM: “We Love You Kobe...” Alicia Keys is joined by Boyz II Men to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant on the #Grammys #RIPKobeBryant… 2 minutes ago

Keethroolz

Keith Calhoun RT @Power1051: "Los Angeles, America, and the whole wide world lost a hero. We're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kob… 3 minutes ago

nminer23

Natasha Miner RT @ABC7Chicago: Grammys honors Kobe Bryant with Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men tribute performance https://t.co/xta07lPsoT 3 minutes ago

BigOldC

Clay Johnson RT @JamesAALongman: Stunning tribute to Kobe Bryant from Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men #GRAMMYs https://t.co/6cGZaF0wDR 3 minutes ago

1stBratt

1stClassBratt Watch Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men Remember Kobe Bryant at the 2020 Grammys https://t.co/1we0kUS0n9 3 minutes ago

KWindyflow

ありがとうございました....🌙 RT @RapUp: Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men performing "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday" in tribute to Kobe Bryant at the #GRAMMYs 🙏 3 minutes ago

jooniexkooyaa

joonie💓 RT @Genius: alicia keys and boyz II men sang “it’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday” in tribute to kobe bryant and his family at the #GR… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.