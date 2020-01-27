Global  

Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Reveals Kobe Bryant DM'd Him the Morning of His Death

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
UCLA basketball player Shareef O’Neal, the son of Shaquille O’Neal, revealed that Kobe Bryant messaged him on Sunday morning (January 26) just hours before his death. If you don’t know, Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died on Sunday (January 26) after his helicopter crashed. “Literally this morning you reached out to me ….😔 I [...]
👓 View full article
