Issa Rae Presents a Grammy Award to Tyler, The Creator
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Issa Rae appears on stage to present an award at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 35-year-old Insecure actress presented the Best Rap Album award to Tyler, the Creator for his album Igor. Tyler, 28, was joined on stage by his mom, who was overcome [...]
