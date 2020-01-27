Global  

Nick Jonas Reveals What Was Stuck in His Teeth During Grammys 2020 Performance

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Nick Jonas appeared to have something stuck in his teeth during his 2020 Grammys performance with his brothers Kevin and Joe. It quickly caused a stir on Twitter after the Jonas Brothers performance wrapped up. “Is Nick Jonas on the #GRAMMYs stage with spinach or something in his teeth?!?,” one [...]
News video: Jonas Brothers Tease Performance Of Unreleased Song At 2020 Grammys

Jonas Brothers Tease Performance Of Unreleased Song At 2020 Grammys 02:42

 While rehearsing their performance for the 2020 Grammy Awards, Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas reveal that they'll be performing an unreleased track on stage along with their new single, "What A Man Gotta Do".

Jonas Brothers heading to Las Vegas for residency [Video]Jonas Brothers heading to Las Vegas for residency

The Jonas Brothers are heading to Las Vegas for their first-ever residency.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

Demi Lovato to Perform Song Written Before Overdose at Grammys [Video]Demi Lovato to Perform Song Written Before Overdose at Grammys

Demi Lovato to Perform Song Written Before Overdose at Grammys The new song was reportedly written just days before her overdose in July 2018. The performance will mark Lovato's first live..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nick Jonas Reveals What Was Really in His Teeth During Grammys 2020 Performance

What's a man gotta do to enjoy his performance in peace?! While singing his heart out with Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas during the 2020 Grammys, Nick Jonas got the...
E! Online

People are stanning the food stuck in Nick Jonas' teeth at the Grammys

Having something stuck in your teeth during a nervy life moment — a first date, say, or an interview — is everyone's worst nightmare. So imagine how Nick...
Mashable Also reported by •Bollywood LifeSifyJust Jared

Amber_sampare06

amber sampare RT @JustJared: Nick Jonas confirmed exactly what was stuck in his teeth during the Jonas Brothers' #Grammys performance! https://t.co/jFeIJ… 5 minutes ago

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Nick Jonas Reveals What Was Stuck in His Teeth During Grammys 2020 Performance https://t.co/8kNGA9pGcw di @JustJared 2 hours ago

Bahdal

Bahdal Nick Jonas Reveals What Was Really in His Teeth During Grammys 2020 Performance https://t.co/lQcd5WHyMQ https://t.co/poQDhqdDYB 6 hours ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Nick Jonas Reveals What Was Stuck in His Teeth During Grammys 2020 Performance https://t.co/mvTyrr4Y6h via @JustJared 6 hours ago

