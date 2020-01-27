Nick Jonas Reveals What Was Stuck in His Teeth During Grammys 2020 Performance
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Nick Jonas appeared to have something stuck in his teeth during his 2020 Grammys performance with his brothers Kevin and Joe. It quickly caused a stir on Twitter after the Jonas Brothers performance wrapped up. “Is Nick Jonas on the #GRAMMYs stage with spinach or something in his teeth?!?,” one [...]
While rehearsing their performance for the 2020 Grammy Awards, Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas reveal that they'll be performing an unreleased track on stage along with their new single, "What A Man Gotta Do".
Having something stuck in your teeth during a nervy life moment — a first date, say, or an interview — is everyone's worst nightmare.
So imagine how Nick... Mashable Also reported by •Bollywood Life •Sify •Just Jared
Tweets about this
amber sampare RT @JustJared: Nick Jonas confirmed exactly what was stuck in his teeth during the Jonas Brothers' #Grammys performance! https://t.co/jFeIJ… 5 minutes ago
La Casa Dei Sogni Nick Jonas Reveals What Was Stuck in His Teeth During Grammys 2020 Performance https://t.co/8kNGA9pGcw di @JustJared2 hours ago
Bahdal Nick Jonas Reveals What Was Really in His Teeth During Grammys 2020 Performance https://t.co/lQcd5WHyMQ https://t.co/poQDhqdDYB 6 hours ago
Anette Fekete Nick Jonas Reveals What Was Stuck in His Teeth During Grammys 2020 Performance https://t.co/mvTyrr4Y6h via @JustJared6 hours ago