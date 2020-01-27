Billie Eilish Stuns With 'When the Party's Over' Performance at Grammy Awards 2020
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Billie Eilish brings the crowd to silence while performing her song “When the Party’s Over” at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 18-year-old musician performed alongside her brother and producer, Finneas O’Connell, in matching looks. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billie Eilish Billie [...]
On the red carpet at the 2002 Grammy Awards, Elvis Costello and The Imposters discussed receiving a nomination for their album 'Look Now', and how young artists like Billie Eilish are changing the musical landscape.