Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Billie Eilish Stuns With 'When the Party's Over' Performance at Grammy Awards 2020

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Billie Eilish brings the crowd to silence while performing her song “When the Party’s Over” at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 18-year-old musician performed alongside her brother and producer, Finneas O’Connell, in matching looks. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billie Eilish Billie [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Billboard Events - Published < > Embed
News video: Elvis Costello & The Imposters Talk

Elvis Costello & The Imposters Talk "Surprising" Grammy Nomination For 'Look Now' | Grammys 2020 02:13

 On the red carpet at the 2002 Grammy Awards, Elvis Costello and The Imposters discussed receiving a nomination for their album 'Look Now', and how young artists like Billie Eilish are changing the musical landscape.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tank and the Bangas Talk Breakout Year, Tiny Desk Performance and What's Next | Grammys 2020 [Video]Tank and the Bangas Talk Breakout Year, Tiny Desk Performance and What's Next | Grammys 2020

On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Tank and the Bangas discussed their wild year after performing on Tiny Desk.

Credit: Billboard Events     Duration: 02:24Published

Billie Eilish, Lizzo and More Early Grammy Winners on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show [Video]Billie Eilish, Lizzo and More Early Grammy Winners on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show

Danica Daniel shares early Grammy winners on Billboard's Grammy pre-show.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish stuns in a green and black outfit at the Grammy red carpet

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 27 (ANI): The red carpet fun is back! Hollywood's biggest musical event, the 62nd annual Grammy awards, has rolled out and many...
Sify

Grammys 2020 predictions: Who will win the night's biggest awards and who should

Pop breakouts Billie Eilish and Lizzo are expected to pull in some of the biggest prizes at Sunday's Grammy Awards, but look out for Taylor Swift.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

wwwizards

WWWizzards Billie Eilish Stuns Grammys With Moody 'When The Party's Over' Rendition https://t.co/fggcq5Da3E 9 minutes ago

Chloeprotz

Chloe Protz so interesting #vice Billie Eilish Stuns Grammys With Moody 'When The Party's Over' Renditionhttps://www.vice.com/rss https://t.co/05zCsebBpN 10 minutes ago

mase1pryde

maseOne pryde RT @NoiseyMusic: Billie Eilish stuns #Grammys with moody "when the party's over" rendition. Watch here: https://t.co/0Qe2z0fKFP 11 minutes ago

buzten10

Trending Billie Eilish Stuns Grammys With Moody 'When The Party's Over' Rendition https://t.co/XvEnKC5seI 16 minutes ago

BoringMe2Death

Boring Me 2 Death Billie Eilish Stuns Grammys With Moody 'When The Party's Over' Rendition https://t.co/9rkHdYi6CZ https://t.co/1niqP8d8Qc 18 minutes ago

NoiseyMusic

NOISEY Billie Eilish stuns #Grammys with moody "when the party's over" rendition. Watch here: https://t.co/0Qe2z0fKFP 19 minutes ago

melsnamaste

Mel RT @JustJared: Billie Eilish stuns with her performance of 'When The Party's Over' at #Grammys https://t.co/jS97NQq6u3 24 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Billie Eilish stuns with her performance of 'When The Party's Over' at #Grammys https://t.co/jS97NQq6u3 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.