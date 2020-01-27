Global  

Jonas Brothers Debut New Song 'Five More Minutes' During Performance at Grammys 2020

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020
The Jonas Brothers just debuted a brand new song during their performance at the Grammys! The trio – Nick, Joe and Kevin – took the stage during the award ceremony on Sunday afternoon (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The guys opened the performance with an unreleased song titled “Five More Minutes” [...]
News video: Jonas Brothers Tease Performance Of Unreleased Song At 2020 Grammys

Jonas Brothers Tease Performance Of Unreleased Song At 2020 Grammys 02:42

 While rehearsing their performance for the 2020 Grammy Awards, Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas reveal that they'll be performing an unreleased track on stage along with their new single, "What A Man Gotta Do".

Watch the Jonas Brothers Debut New Song 'Five More Minutes' at the 2020 Grammys

The Jonas Brothers appeared at the 2020 Grammys to give a golden new performance to their fans. Introduced by Billy Porter, who introduced them to...
Billboard.com

Jonas Brothers Thankful the Grammys 'Let Us Back In' at Concert Ahead of Ceremony

Ahead of Sunday's Grammys, the Jonas Brothers brought a slice of their Happiness Begins Tour to the Citi Sound Vault at the Hollywood Palladium...
Billboard.com

