Grammys: Demi Lovato returns to the stage for the first time since overdose with emotional performance

FOXNews.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Demi Lovato returned to the stage for the first time since she almost lost her life last summer.
News video: Demi Lovato Releases New Single After 2020 Grammys

Demi Lovato Releases New Single After 2020 Grammys 01:17

 Demi Lovato Releases New Single After 2020 Grammys Lovato performed "Anyone" at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The single, written days before her overdose in July 2018, was released following the performance. Lovato was so emotional at the start of the performance that she had to stop and start...

Selena Gomez Reacts To Demi Lovato Grammys Performance In Emotional Letter | RECAP [Video]Selena Gomez Reacts To Demi Lovato Grammys Performance In Emotional Letter | RECAP

Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, BTS, Lil Nas X, Rosalia, Camila Cabello, and more make our Grammys 2020 recap.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:37Published

Demi Lovato’s Heartbreaking Grammys Performance [Video]Demi Lovato’s Heartbreaking Grammys Performance

The singer made a triumphant return to the Grammys stage for her first performance since her 2018 hospitalization.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:38Published


Demi Lovato Gives Emotional Performance of New Song 'Anyone' at Grammys 2020 - Watch Now

Demi Lovato is making her triumphant return to music. The 27-year-old singer took to the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples...
Just Jared

Here's What We Know About Demi Lovato's Grammys 2020 Performance

Here’s what we learned about Demi Lovato‘s Grammys performance – TMZ Big Star Wars news! – Just Jared Jr Team Bond is hard at work doing promo work –...
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared JrE! OnlineBillboard.comSifyFOXNews.com

