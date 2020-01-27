Global  

BTS, Diplo & More Join Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus on the "Old Town Road" at the 2020 Grammys

E! Online Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Lil Nas X wasn't alone as he took his horse to the old town road at the 2020 Grammys. We're, of course, talking about the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards' epic "Old Town Road...
News video: Mason Ramsey Talks Teaming Up With Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS and Diplo For 'Old Town Road' Performance | Grammys 2020

Mason Ramsey Talks Teaming Up With Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS and Diplo For 'Old Town Road' Performance | Grammys 2020 01:59

 Mason Ramsey Talks Teaming Up With Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS and Diplo For 'Old Town Road' Performance | Grammys 2020

Billy Ray Cyrus Dedicates Grammy Wins To Kobe Bryant And Daughter [Video]Billy Ray Cyrus Dedicates Grammy Wins To Kobe Bryant And Daughter

Billy Ray Cyrus won two Grammys at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. He won Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo-Group Performance with Lil Nas X. According to Business Insider,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant [Video]The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant

The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant The NBA legend and his daughter, Gianna, were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Lizzo opened the show by declaring, "Tonight is for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus Bring 'Old Town Road' to Grammys 2020

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus bring “Old Town Road” to the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet. The 20-year-old rapper – in a head-to-toe pink cowboy ensemble...
Just Jared

BTS, Diplo & More to Join Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus in a 'Grammy Moment' Rendition of 'Old Town Road'

In his last Grammy telecast as executive producer, Ken Ehrlich has assembled at least two more "Grammy Moments" -- the special, one-of-a-...
Billboard.com


jkclosett

$ypher RT @BigHitEnt: [기사] #BTS, Diplo & More to Join Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus in a 'Grammy Moment' Rendition of 'Old Town Road' https://t.co… 10 seconds ago

