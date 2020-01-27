Tyler, the Creator Wins His First Grammy Award for Best Rap Album and Brings His Mom on Stage
Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards His mother joined him on stage for the big moment. It is the 28-year-old rapper's first Grammy Award. In his speech, Tyler also thanked Pharrell, whom he has cited as one of his major influences in music. Tyler, the Creator,...