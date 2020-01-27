Global  

Tyler, the Creator Wins His First Grammy Award for Best Rap Album and Brings His Mom on Stage

E! Online Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Tyler, the Grammy winner! At the 2020 Grammy Awards, the crowd went wild when presenter Issa Rae announced that Tyler, the Creator won Best Rap Album! The artist took to the...
News video: Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards

Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards 01:12

 Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards His mother joined him on stage for the big moment. It is the 28-year-old rapper's first Grammy Award. In his speech, Tyler also thanked Pharrell, whom he has cited as one of his major influences in music. Tyler, the Creator,...

itsmexvicky

𝓥𝖎𝖈𝖙𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖆 ♡ RT @pitchfork: .@TylerTheCreator just won for Best Rap Album This is his first Grammy ever #Grammys https://t.co/mYU843p235 46 seconds ago

bubbiex2

Alphabet Mafioso 🇭🇹 🏳️‍🌈 RT @pitchfork: @tylerthecreator Tyler on the Grammys: "It sucks that guys that look like me...get put in the urban category. I don't like t… 1 minute ago

AyeeeTre

Tre🤞🏼 RT @HotFreestyle: Tyler The Creator wins Best Rap Album at the GRAMMYs for ‘IGOR’. This is his first ever Grammy win! 🏆 https://t.co/fT00Ds… 3 minutes ago

RobLoayza_

Rob Loayza🎃👻 RT @billboard: .@tylerthecreator officially won his first Grammy, as #Igor was awarded best rap album #GRAMMYs https://t.co/hejOIRXqEx 3 minutes ago

