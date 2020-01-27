Global  

Jonas Brothers Announce New Album Coming Soon!

Just Jared Jr Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Get ready for new Jonas Brothers music! Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas announced on Sunday night (January 26) they have a new song coming out soon. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jonas Brothers The news comes after Jonas Brothers performed at the 2020 Grammy Awards, where they performed their new song “What A [...]
News video: Jonas Brothers announce Las Vegas residency

Jonas Brothers announce Las Vegas residency 00:23

 Jonas Brothers announce Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM. Dates are April 1 to 18, 2020.

Jonas Brothers Announce New Album After Grammys 2020 Performance!

We’re getting a new Jonas Brothers album! During their performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Nick, Joe, and Kevin debuted their upcoming new song titled...
Just Jared Also reported by •Billboard.comJust Jared JrE! Online

Jonas Brothers behind the scenes: The making of their new video “What a Man Gotta Do”

Watch a sneak peek of the Jonas Brothers filming the video for their brand new single, “What a Man Gotta Do.” For more on the brothers, watch "The Gayle King...
CBS News Also reported by •Billboard.comJust Jared

