Justin Bieber Shoots a Music Video With Kids at Daycare in Los Angeles

Monday, 27 January 2020
Justin Bieber films a new music video at a daycare! The “10,000 Hours” crooner had fun spending time with the kids on Friday (January 24) in Los Angeles. He was all smiles while singing, dancing, and even carrying some of the children. Meanwhile, his wife Hailey Bieber was seen hitting Dogpound gym, grabbing a post-workout [...]
News video: Justin Bieber Cried About His Depression At Party For Record

Justin Bieber Cried About His Depression At Party For Record 00:41

 Gotham/Getty Images Justin Bieber opened up to a small audience this week about his previous struggles with depression, saying "I don't even think I should be alive never mind thrive," according to Variety. Bieber has had well-documented public struggles since his rise to fame when he was just 16...

Justin Bieber Shoots Music Video for New Single with Quavo

Justin Bieber is singing, smiling and dancing again ... putting in the work for another new music video with his buddy and Migos rapper Quavo. Biebs was spotted...
TMZ.com

LeBron James Seen in Tears After Kobe Bryant's Death in New Video

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly on a flight back to Los Angeles from Philadelphia when they found out about Kobe Bryant‘s death, ESPN...
Just Jared


justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Justin Bieber films a new music video at a daycare! https://t.co/NXMTRqKgHc 1 hour ago

real_walzy

walzy RT @TMZ: Justin Bieber Shoots Music Video for New Single with Quavo https://t.co/0QuONDkohr 6 hours ago

