Justin Bieber Shoots a Music Video With Kids at Daycare in Los Angeles
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Justin Bieber films a new music video at a daycare! The “10,000 Hours” crooner had fun spending time with the kids on Friday (January 24) in Los Angeles. He was all smiles while singing, dancing, and even carrying some of the children. Meanwhile, his wife Hailey Bieber was seen hitting Dogpound gym, grabbing a post-workout [...]
Gotham/Getty Images Justin Bieber opened up to a small audience this week about his previous struggles with depression, saying "I don't even think I should be alive never mind thrive," according to Variety. Bieber has had well-documented public struggles since his rise to fame when he was just 16...