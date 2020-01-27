Global  

Billie Eilish's Accepts the 2020 Grammy for Song of the Year With a Heartfelt Speech

E! Online Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
And the Grammy goes to... Billie Eilish took home the award for Song of the Year at tonight's 2020 Grammy Awards. The performer's hit track, "Bad Guy," was written by...
News video: Breaking Down Song of the Year Frontrunners on Billboard's Grammy Pre-Show

Breaking Down Song of the Year Frontrunners on Billboard's Grammy Pre-Show 05:52

 Breaking Down Song of the Year Frontrunners on Billboard's Grammy Pre-Show

Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards [Video]Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards

Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards His mother joined him on stage for the big moment. It is the 28-year-old rapper's first Grammy Award. In his speech, Tyler..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published

Twitter Wants Billie Eilish to Win Best New Artist on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show [Video]Twitter Wants Billie Eilish to Win Best New Artist on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show

Twitter Wants Billie Eilish to Win Best New Artist on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:01Published


Best New Artist Goes to Billie Eilish at Grammys 2020!

Best New Artist went to Billie Eilish at the 2020 Grammy Awards! The 18-year-old singer won the coveted award, which artists only have one shot at winning, at...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Billboard.comMid-DayJust JaredReutersE! Online

Billie Eilish Says She's Working on a New Album, Releasing Her Documentary This Year: 'I'm Terrified'

Billie Eilish won't be releasing a new album in 2020, but her sophomore full-length is in the works. The singer was asked whether the album...
Billboard.com

