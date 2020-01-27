Global  

John Legend, DJ Khaled and More Perform "Higher" to Honor the Late Nipsey Hussle at the Grammy Awards

E! Online Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Rest in power. On Sunday at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was honored by John Legend, 1500 Or Nothin', DJ Khaled, Roddy Ricch, Kirk Franklin,...
News video: Rick Ross Remembers Kobe Bryant & Talks Celebrating His Legacy | Grammys 2020

Rick Ross Remembers Kobe Bryant & Talks Celebrating His Legacy | Grammys 2020 00:44

 On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammys, Rick Ross discussed the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, saying, "When I think about him, I'm going to think about the highlights."

Recent related news from verified sources

Nipsey Hussle Grammy Awards Tribute Performance to Feature Meek Mill, YG, Roddy Ricch, DJ Khaled

The late Nipsey Hussle will be honored at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards with a heavy performance, the Recording Academy announced on Tuesday (...
2020 GRAMMYs: John Legend, DJ Khaled and More to Perform Nipsey Hussle Tribute

Check out who else will be hitting the stage on music's biggest night.
