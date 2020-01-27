Lil Nas X surprise Grammy performance features BTS, Diplo and Nas

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

At the 2020 Grammy Awards, Lil Nas X took his horse to the Old Town Road… and brought along some friends.



The Grammy-nominated crossover artist performed his world dominating hit "Old Town Road" beginning the song while lounging on a couch in a living room scene (with a Kobe Bryant jersey hung on a recliner in tribute). As Lil Nas strummed a mandolin, the set revolved to reveal the only superstars in attendance who may have had an even bigger 2019 – BTS.


