Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Grammys 2020: Lil Nas X pays moving and subtle tribute to Kobe Bryant during Old Town Road performance

Independent Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Basketball icon dead aged 41
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Lil Nas X Brings Out BTS, Diplo & More for 'Old Town Road' Performance at 2020 Grammys | Billboard News

Lil Nas X Brings Out BTS, Diplo & More for 'Old Town Road' Performance at 2020 Grammys | Billboard News 01:39

 Lil Nas X Brings Out BTS, Diplo & More for 'Old Town Road' Performance at 2020 Grammys | Billboard News

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish Cleans Up And Kobe Bryant Remembered [Video]Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish Cleans Up And Kobe Bryant Remembered

Billie Eilish stole the show at The Grammy Awards 2020 after she won the four biggest awards of the night including album of the year and best new artist. The 18 year-old Bad Guy singer was one of many..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published

Billy Ray Cyrus Dedicates Grammy Wins To Kobe Bryant And Daughter [Video]Billy Ray Cyrus Dedicates Grammy Wins To Kobe Bryant And Daughter

Billy Ray Cyrus won two Grammys at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. He won Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo-Group Performance with Lil Nas X. According to Business Insider,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lil Nas X Brings Out BTS & Absolutely Everybody Else For All-Star 'Old Town Road' Performance at 2020 Grammys

Lil Nas X rounded up all of his new friends for one star-studded run through "Old Town Road" and its many hit remixes tonight (Jan. 26) at...
Billboard.com Also reported by •HipHopDXE! OnlineDaily CallerBusiness InsiderLainey GossipSFGateJust JaredSeattle Times

BTS Sings 'Seoul Town Road' With Lil Nas X During Grammys Medley

BTS steal the show during Lil Nas X‘s performance of “Old Town Road” at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles....
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Lainey GossipJust JaredE! OnlineSeattle Times

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.