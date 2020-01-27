Global  

Demi Lovato Gives Emotional Performance of New Song 'Anyone' at Grammys 2020 - Watch Now

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Demi Lovato is making her triumphant return to music. The 27-year-old singer took to the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato Despite an emotional start, Demi blew away the audience with a performance of her [...]
News video: Demi Lovato Gives Emotional Performance of 'Anyone' at 2020 Grammys | Billboard News

Demi Lovato Gives Emotional Performance of 'Anyone' at 2020 Grammys | Billboard News 01:15

 Demi Lovato Gives Emotional Performance of 'Anyone' at 2020 Grammys | Billboard News

Lil Nas X Brings Out BTS, Diplo & More for 'Old Town Road' Performance at 2020 Grammys | Billboard News [Video]Lil Nas X Brings Out BTS, Diplo & More for 'Old Town Road' Performance at 2020 Grammys | Billboard News

Lil Nas X rounded up all of his new friends for one star-studded run through "Old Town Road" and its many hit remixes tonight (Jan. 26) at the 2020 Grammys -- with one new special guest saved for a..

Credit: Billboard Events     Duration: 01:39Published

Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys [Video]Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys

Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys The rapper, who died in March 2019, won for the song, "Racks In The Middle." The song also features Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy. Hussle's longtime..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Grammys 2020: Demi Lovato Makes Emotional Return, Tyler, the Creator Earns First Grammy

The former Disney darling is so emotional during the performance for her brand new song, 'Anyone', that she even needs to restart her set and cries in the...
AceShowbiz

Demi Lovato Gives Emotional Grammy Performance in Return to Music

Demi Lovato made an emotional return to music in a performance that brought tears to the singer's eyes and the audience members to their feet. Demi premiered her...
TMZ.com


FleitasJesi

Jesi RT @MTVNEWS: Demi Lovato gives an emotional and awe-inspiring #GRAMMYs performance https://t.co/VzePLYOMZJ 13 seconds ago

maquisido

💫🙏Mich✖Demi🙏💫 RT @TMZ: Demi Lovato Gives Emotional Grammy Performance in Return to Music https://t.co/uwrLHMiGyb 1 minute ago

