Bonnie Raitt Pays Tribute to John Prine With Soulful 'Angel From Montgomery' at 2020 Grammys Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Legendary singer-songwriter John Prine was recognized with one of the Grammys' Lifetime Achievement awards this year. At the awards on... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Music Bonnie Raitt Pays Tribute to John Prine With Soulful 'Angel From Montgomery' at 2020 Grammys #Music… https://t.co/noqmDN0ZL3 58 minutes ago Rick⭐⭐⭐ @KurtSchingoethe No contest: Grammys 2020: Bonnie Raitt Pays Tribute To Lifetime Achievement Award Winner John Pri… https://t.co/SUUgtcjB7i 1 hour ago DJ Parker Bonnie Raitt Pays Tribute to John Prine With Soulful 'Angel From Montgomery' at 2020 Grammys https://t.co/XUpVetqNno 1 hour ago BoothLenders Bonnie Raitt Pays Tribute to John Prine With Soulful 'Angel From Montgomery' at 2020 Grammys https://t.co/f6yy5pjlti 1 hour ago GoFarther Bonnie Raitt Pays Tribute to John Prine With Soulful 'Angel From Montgomery' at 2020 Grammys https://t.co/fJDOBkFVhv 1 hour ago Jan Jansen Music Bonnie Raitt Pays Tribute to John Prine With Soulful 'Angel From Montgomery' at 2020 Grammys… https://t.co/I8eeGo6BfJ 1 hour ago E Brown Grammys 2020: Bonnie Raitt Pays Tribute To Lifetime Achievement Award Winner John Prine https://t.co/Gh3cKmiRpc 1 hour ago