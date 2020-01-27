Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant: 'We Will Miss You Forever'

Billboard.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez has paid tribute to the late basketball great Kobe Bryant and his grieving family who are, right now, facing “unimaginable...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Alicia Keys And Boyz II Men Pay Emotional Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Alicia Keys And Boyz II Men Pay Emotional Tribute To Kobe Bryant 00:28

 Hours following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, Grammys host Alicia Keys took the stage to pay tribute to the NBA legend along with a performance of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” with Boyz II Men.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant [Video]The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant

The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant The NBA legend and his daughter, Gianna, were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Lizzo opened the show by declaring, "Tonight is for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:33Published

NBA players pay tribute to Kobe Bryant [Video]NBA players pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

Teams and players around the NBA paid tribute to former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant as the league's slate of Sunday (January 26) games got underway.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to Kobe Bryant: 'We will miss you forever'

Jennifer Lopez is mourning the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant along with the rest of the world. 
FOXNews.com

Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men sing tribute to Kobe Bryant to kick off Grammys 2020

News of Kobe Bryant's death had Grammy attendees reeling on Sunday. Alicia Keys led the show with a moving tribute to the basketball star.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to Kobe Bryant: ‘We will miss you forever’ https://t.co/XRixVhFSjy https://t.co/cy1QxIS59q 31 minutes ago

DrakeBeTheTypa

Drake The Type To "Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to Kobe Bryant: 'We will miss you forever'" https://t.co/2JFVGT9p6d https://t.co/MYkKiXOCZa 1 hour ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to Kobe Bryant: ‘We will miss you forever’ https://t.co/PbVomtPJr3 1 hour ago

Music_News_US

Music Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant: 'We Will Miss You Forever' #Music https://t.co/6Z9OIjUzlq https://t.co/kykgznwv38 1 hour ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant: 'We Will Miss You Forever' https://t.co/I3rwxWtbSr #billboard… https://t.co/fYOOcjFBHc 2 hours ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to Kobe Bryant: ‘We will miss you forever’ | Fox News https://t.co/NaoTWsfoZ7 2 hours ago

popfinna

pop.finna #dd9bae8229f35214bb069bef76eee2de #foxnewspersonjenniferlopez Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to Kobe Bryant: 'We will… https://t.co/yG4BpVLcDH 2 hours ago

Doveish1

Doveish "Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to Kobe Bryant: 'We will miss you forever'" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/kRml8IC3nx https://t.co/ImSbCjrCzt 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.