Demi Lovato Tears Up For Debut Performance of 'Anyone' at 2020 Grammys: Watch

Billboard.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
It takes an immense amount of courage to get on a big stage like the Grammys following an incredibly public mishap, but Demi Lovato took...
News video: Demi Lovato Gives Emotional Performance of 'Anyone' at 2020 Grammys | Billboard News

Demi Lovato Gives Emotional Performance of 'Anyone' at 2020 Grammys | Billboard News 01:15

 Demi Lovato made her powerful comeback at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Demi Lovato Gives Emotional Performance of New Song 'Anyone' at Grammys 2020 - Watch Now

Demi Lovato is making her triumphant return to music. The 27-year-old singer took to the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples...
Just Jared

Demi Lovato Lets the Tears Flow During Powerful 2020 Grammys Performance

One word: wowzers! Demi Lovato is back and better than ever, y'all. On Sunday night, the 27-year-old songstress owned the 2020 Grammys stage, as she delivered a...
E! Online

olisatv

Olisa.Tv 2020 Grammy Awards: Demi Lovato Tears Up For Debut Performance https://t.co/7SUC7ylVhG https://t.co/O6wYdsWUFd 13 minutes ago

kamchronicles

Kam Chronicles Demi Lovato brought us all to tears with her emotional debut of #Anyone at the #Grammys 🎤 🙏🏻 | #demilovato https://t.co/gZZ9Ibn9xN 30 minutes ago

Music_News_US

Music Demi Lovato Tears Up For Debut Performance of 'Anyone' at 2020 Grammys: Watch #Music https://t.co/QV9LFItDQu https://t.co/6MvvWhG3Zk 1 hour ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Demi Lovato Tears Up For Debut Performance of 'Anyone' at 2020 Grammys: Watch https://t.co/JZgxwSsc6H #billboard… https://t.co/3TTdx3QI3n 1 hour ago

